Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.6 and 36.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.