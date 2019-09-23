Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Both Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) and The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) compete on a level playing field in the Food – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.62 N/A 1.12 35.57 The Kraft Heinz Company 30 1.33 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.6% The Kraft Heinz Company 0.00% -17.2% -9.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. The Kraft Heinz Company on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, The Kraft Heinz Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Kraft Heinz Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Kraft Heinz Company 2 6 0 2.75

Meanwhile, The Kraft Heinz Company’s average target price is $31, while its potential upside is 10.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.2% of The Kraft Heinz Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 1.32% -4.95% -3.7% -6.22% -11.03% -5.98% The Kraft Heinz Company -0.19% 5.09% -2.97% -31.53% -46.9% -25.63%

For the past year Cal-Maine Foods Inc. was less bearish than The Kraft Heinz Company.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats The Kraft Heinz Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.