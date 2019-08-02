Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Forms $39.81 Double Bottom; Capital Counsel Lifted By $902,400 Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position

Capital Counsel Llc increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 6,400 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 313,545 shares with $44.44M value, up from 307,145 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 1.13M shares traded or 107.96% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) formed double bottom with $37.42 target or 6.00% below today’s $39.81 share price. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 316,164 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. KENNEDY KOLLEEN T had sold 6,517 shares worth $847,849 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 384,746 shares. City reported 36 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 9,052 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 3,312 shares. Fire Gp holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 9,807 were accumulated by Axa. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 1.05% or 228,049 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp reported 6,528 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Culbertson A N & Com holds 50,030 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 585,040 shares. Stonebridge Management Inc reported 0.21% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Orrstown Inc has invested 0.13% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,525 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) or 51,729 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co has 3,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 2,448 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 14,500 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 22,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 9,996 shares. Voloridge Management Llc holds 0.02% or 15,546 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 73,340 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 54,976 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma accumulated 0.01% or 414,695 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 8,200 shares. 1.39M were reported by Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc.