Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) Contrasting side by side

As Food – Major Diversified businesses, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.42 N/A 1.12 35.57 Reliv’ International Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.6% Reliv’ International Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Reliv’ International Inc. has a 0.18 beta which is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Its rival Reliv’ International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reliv’ International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.6% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares and 8.2% of Reliv’ International Inc. shares. 0.1% are Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 36.24% of Reliv’ International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 1.32% -4.95% -3.7% -6.22% -11.03% -5.98% Reliv’ International Inc. -4.45% -7.52% -7.27% -11.5% -15.35% -3.68%

For the past year Cal-Maine Foods Inc. was more bearish than Reliv’ International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats Reliv’ International Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. RelivÂ’ International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.