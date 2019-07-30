Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Lifted Position by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted by $389,853

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 42,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 695,983 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 653,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 505,922 shares traded or 26.74% up from the average. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares to 394,142 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,223 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 54.97M shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.00M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inr Advisory holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 53 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 676,987 shares. Pennsylvania Company reported 8,075 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22,426 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Accredited Incorporated invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Mkts stated it has 2.41 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited Liability Com holds 6.61 million shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 35,020 shares. 60,827 are held by Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.74M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,525 shares to 714,215 shares, valued at $84.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited owns 76,544 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 83,020 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Lc accumulated 135,980 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Gp has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 892 are owned by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) or 48,104 shares. James Investment holds 0.05% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) or 18,245 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,208 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 24,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 708,353 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0% or 51,729 shares in its portfolio.