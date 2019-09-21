Cal (CALM) Shares Declined While Diamond Hill Capital Management Boosted Holding; Kopernik Global Investors Holding In Range Res (RRC) Was Upped

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 11.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24M, up from 8.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87M shares traded or 260.91% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 344,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.45 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 371,783 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 55,150 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Company holds 18,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 22,672 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 34,591 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 42,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 302,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tcw Gp has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc has 48,929 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.57M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 36,792 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. Barclays Plc accumulated 509,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 3.59 million shares. Stelliam Investment Management LP has invested 5.1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Shares for $56,484 were bought by Scucchi Mark. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 368,608 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,641 shares. Parametric Associates Lc reported 83,128 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company accumulated 3,718 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co reported 440 shares stake. Moreover, Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 25,207 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 6,859 shares. Legal General Grp Plc has 83,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 2,682 shares. Indexiq Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 2,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 14,380 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15,763 shares to 1,572 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 811,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).