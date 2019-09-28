Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Wr Berkley (WRB) Position By $1.91 Million; AEON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AONNF) SI Decreased By 13.39%

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) stake by 25.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 29,365 shares as Wr Berkley Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 144,296 shares with $9.51 million value, up from 114,931 last quarter. Wr Berkley Corp now has $13.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 47,350 shares to 32,213 valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 5.45M shares and now owns 14.10 million shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was reduced too.