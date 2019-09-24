Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lifted Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $184.95. About 5.15 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 124.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 56,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 101,362 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, up from 45,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $192.97. About 871,869 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7,100 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 389 shares in its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation owns 227,514 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Sit Associates owns 114,845 shares. Pnc Ser Group holds 884,626 shares. Endowment Mngmt LP accumulated 0.08% or 4,400 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 1.16% or 167,800 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,556 are owned by Grand Jean Capital Mgmt. Hsbc Holdg Public Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 177,564 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.43% or 72,748 shares. Pitcairn Communications owns 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,552 shares. Rock Point Advisors Llc accumulated 3.55% or 42,249 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 6,774 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,856 shares. Permanens Cap LP accumulated 50 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 898,042 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 1.03M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement stated it has 452,028 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,075 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Management holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.06M shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advsrs Ltd accumulated 3,725 shares. Tealwood Asset invested in 0.83% or 10,575 shares. Moreover, Blume Management has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blackrock Inc owns 151.66M shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,051 shares to 81,774 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,556 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC).

