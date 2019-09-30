Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Its Concho Resources (CXO) Position by $875,500; Share Price Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Stake by $1.28 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 114.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 478,182 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 18,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 162,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38M, up from 144,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 2.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sage Finance Grp Inc invested in 0% or 450 shares. Limited Liability has 284,913 shares. Central Secs reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0% or 357 shares. Regent Investment Management has 47,085 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pitcairn reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich Berg has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,439 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.06% or 1,897 shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia owns 194,985 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd holds 895 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) by 24,969 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $60.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 26,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 25,200 shares to 97,100 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,300 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 39,146 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 8,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp reported 17,896 shares. 840,450 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.1% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0% or 93 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 300,492 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company reported 7,145 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Helms Susan J bought $49,084. Schroer Brenda R had bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500 on Thursday, August 15. 7,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. 2,000 shares were bought by Merriman Gary A, worth $139,800.