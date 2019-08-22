Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $3.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 795,900 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $155.8. About 876,606 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

