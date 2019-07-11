Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake In Yum! Brands (YUM) Was Lifted; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Cwm Raised Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.44 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.01 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 26,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,193 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 23,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 444,537 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,729 shares to 233,813 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 107,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,331 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. 5,282 shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J, worth $863,590 on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Doliveux Roch bought 43 shares worth $8,117. $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 13,986 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16,600 shares to 20,991 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc The (NYSE:HD) by 87,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,924 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).