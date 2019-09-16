Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Southern Copper (SCCO) Decreased by $627,000; Atria Investments Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Position by $580,365

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 7,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 43,114 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 35,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 184,799 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 201,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 970,047 shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 97,501 shares to 2,837 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 27,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,350 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 62,300 shares to 156,728 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).