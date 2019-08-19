Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Mid (MAA) Has Raised by $730,300 as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Cibc Asset Management Increased Position by $782,382 as Stock Price Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 131.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 645,534 shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 13,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 192,164 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 178,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 6,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 300,732 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America reported 105,542 shares. 4 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 6,658 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 53,184 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 375,485 shares. Korea Invest, Korea-based fund reported 373 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Sei Investments accumulated 157,081 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 224,000 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 96,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,443 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 3.05 million shares to 16.27 million shares, valued at $141.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,618 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

