Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised Owens Corning (OC) Holding; Alliancebernstein LP Has Upped Its Tenaris S A (TS) Position

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 78.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 62,560 shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock rose 4.79%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 142,600 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 80,040 last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $16.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.34M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Owens Corning (OC) stake by 9025% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 577,600 shares as Owens Corning (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 584,000 shares with $27.52M value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Owens Corning now has $6.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 817,719 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, January 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 133,445 shares to 773,401 valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 5,740 shares and now owns 81,010 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 43,147 shares to 42,172 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 96,900 shares and now owns 56,200 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.