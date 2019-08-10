Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake by $54.79 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 428.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 493,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 608,833 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.60M, up from 115,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 115,248 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 120,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.26 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 16,519 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Lc has invested 1.71% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 21,818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Regions Financial has 7,453 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc holds 39,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Co Na accumulated 5,573 shares. Amica Mutual reported 5,717 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 39,104 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 7,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 700 shares. Bb&T owns 9,735 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 252,900 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $569.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel holds 0.78% or 15,687 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,084 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Front Barnett Limited Liability Co has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,110 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,409 shares. Johnson Gru Incorporated reported 8,582 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 774,643 shares. Blair William And Il reported 682,449 shares. Country Trust Bank holds 382,550 shares. 6.13M were reported by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Architects stated it has 3,362 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Pure Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smead Cap Management Inc reported 679,755 shares stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A Common by 1,781 shares to 52,240 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,820 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).