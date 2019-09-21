Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Ugi (UGI) Position by $466,400 as Stock Declined; Pembroke Management LTD Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Increased by $7.02 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 77.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 146,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 334,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 188,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 196,764 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 44,042 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 52,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,267 shares to 92,004 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 9,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,750 shares, and cut its stake in James Riv Group (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 131,885 shares to 12.03 million shares, valued at $245.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.