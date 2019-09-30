Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Stake in Coty (COTY) by $2.42 Million as Share Value Rose; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 43.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 185,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 237,511 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 423,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.32 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 71.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 281,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 110,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 391,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 32.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. 262,000 shares valued at $2.50M were bought by Laubies Pierre on Friday, August 30. $2.06 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Hughes Fiona. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Goudet Olivier. HARF PETER also bought $12.40 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60M for 3.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

