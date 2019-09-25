Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Sprint (S) Stake by $1.90 Million; Market Value Rose; Autonation (AN) Holder Rbs Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89M, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 72,671 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 316,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 5.58 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 25/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: In the race to 5G, Sprint just made KC one of its first markets; 22/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Sprint to Bolster Customer Support with AI; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,120 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 75,348 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com has 50,313 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl owns 197,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.38% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 5,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 44,577 shares. California-based Private Mgmt Grp has invested 1.9% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northern holds 548,533 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 144,950 shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $716.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).