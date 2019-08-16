Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Position in Bristol (BMY) by $13.74 Million as Valuation Declined; Pbf Energy (PBF) Shares Declined While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 78,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.33 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 347,543 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 292,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 365,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, down from 657,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 1.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,851 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 17,071 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.03% or 344,977 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 325,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 130,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 415,657 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De has invested 0.08% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 11,314 shares. Sei Invs owns 59,625 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 13,655 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0% or 76,432 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF: Good Acquisition But Macro Risks Keep Us On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 69,773 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $102.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,673 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 22,780 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson & Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 31,233 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,750 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.46% or 34,049 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap has 13,295 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 104,799 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 88,490 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset reported 4,650 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 30,801 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.33% of the stock.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,200 shares to 85,916 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 65,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).