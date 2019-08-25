Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Has 2.07 Sentiment

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.53, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced stock positions in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.24 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 106,410 shares traded. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has risen 12.95% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ADES News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Declares Dividend of 25c; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions: Greg Marken Appointed CFO; 11/04/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – BOARD HAS VOTED TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO FIVE MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 19; 11/04/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – A. BRADLEY GABBARD AND DEREK C. JOHNSON HAVE CHOSEN NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions 1Q EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS – EXPECTS INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO REMAIN EMPLOYED TO ASSIST THROUGH VARIOUS TRANSITION PERIODS; 11/04/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Board Changes; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – INITIATED LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND A WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN AFFECTING APPROXIMATELY 43% OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR $0.37

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 705,000 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,900 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.15% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,531 shares.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.37 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 6.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

