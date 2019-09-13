Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Valuation Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Decreased Its Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Share Price Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30 million, down from 4.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.34 million shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 80.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 292,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 69,033 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 361,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 1.12 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capstone invested in 0% or 3,783 shares. Brandes Prns Limited Partnership invested in 403,000 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,339 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Principal Fin Group Incorporated holds 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.40M shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 893,822 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 355,341 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 11,786 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 4,804 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.21% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm owns 12,410 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.