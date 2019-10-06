Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Its Position in Nordstrom (JWN) as Stock Value Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding by $2.17 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 47,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 37,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.69M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 69,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 21,351 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, down from 91,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.19 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.24M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 26,367 shares to 111,642 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 8,200 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 563,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).