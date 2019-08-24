Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Its Paccar (PCAR) Position; Last Week AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $39 highest and $35 lowest target. $37’s average target is 40.05% above currents $26.42 stock price. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target. See AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $37 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 47.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 23,800 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 73,600 shares with $5.02 million value, up from 49,800 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $21.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 1.44M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,684 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 2.95 million shares. 17,146 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 47,159 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 437,022 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 31,117 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Bank Of America De holds 146,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 215,494 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2,242 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 13,864 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P holds 0.03% or 96,611 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by First Manhattan.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 2.09 million shares to 1.68 million valued at $46.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 52,842 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 14.07% above currents $62.53 stock price. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Evercore downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report.