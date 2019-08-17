Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Holding in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS); Mckesson (MCK) Position Has Lifted by Menta Capital Llc

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 113.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 83,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 157,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, up from 73,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67M shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exp World Holdings Inc by 32,709 shares to 76,953 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 29,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,956 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drug wholesalers down on potential $10B payment to settle opioid-related charges – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 71,500 shares to 341,000 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 221,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,400 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).