Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increases Position in Commscope Holding Co (COMM); Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Mednax (MD) Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 46,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,738 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 227,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 187,640 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 53,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 803,894 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 125,125 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,013 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,800 shares to 27,200 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,301 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).