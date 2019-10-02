Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increases Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased by $9.18 Million Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 38,657 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 25,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 5.27M shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 43,920 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 82,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.34. About 299,139 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 193,600 shares to 8,436 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,200 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 6,712 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.05% or 6,497 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,646 shares. Group One Trading Lp has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 36,305 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 500 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 335,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 66,274 are held by British Columbia Mgmt Corp. Torray Ltd Llc accumulated 35,321 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 7,213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Va holds 200,982 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 6,698 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 0.11% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.36% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0.09% stake. Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 1,266 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,024 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware stated it has 109,658 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The Maine-based Hm Payson & has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 4 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 277 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 406,550 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 12,011 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated has 5,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lord Abbett And Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).