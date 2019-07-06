Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Its Gap The (GPS) Position by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined; As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Declined, Prospector Partners Increased Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Gap Inc The (GPS) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 42,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 58,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Gap Inc The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 188,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 678,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 489,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.06% or 714,867 shares. Ls Inv Llc has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 47,596 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 819,593 shares. Atria Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.05M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 60,761 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Trust Of Vermont has 17,165 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 5.34M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.41 million shares. Lord Abbett And Co Llc has 0.36% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6.86 million shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.1% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 5,633 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,254 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Management has 0.1% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 26,600 shares. Cognios Ltd invested in 0.77% or 83,519 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 11,096 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 345,918 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 53,447 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 251,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 40,540 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 61,225 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 1.24% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Haverford Tru Comm has 0.69% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.42M shares. Dodge Cox has 0.38% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 17.67 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com owns 7,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,900 shares to 583,301 shares, valued at $37.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).