Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 92.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 261,300 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 542,550 shares with $43.72 million value, up from 281,250 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 1.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Credit Agricole S A decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 42.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,410 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 3,210 shares with $565,000 value, down from 5,620 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $128.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $201.16. About 328,017 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 21.10% above currents $67.16 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. 55,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.41 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.