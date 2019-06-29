Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Holds Position in Boston Scientific (BSX); As American Express Company (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $3.39 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08B, down from 19,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34 million shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 92.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 109,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,426 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 118,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 12.75 million shares traded or 54.65% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 24,500 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 148,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Thomas White Interest Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 29,580 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 278,100 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 88,906 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.37% or 767,350 shares. 94,040 are owned by Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Company. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited accumulated 0.08% or 271,225 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suvretta Management Limited Com invested in 3.42% or 3.08M shares. C Wide Group Incorporated Holding A S has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Nordea Investment has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 130,000 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 24,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 1.01M shares.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $3.25 million activity. Pierce David A sold 5,000 shares worth $175,000. Shares for $145,692 were sold by Ralls-Morrison Desiree on Wednesday, January 9. The insider Ballinger Kevin J. sold $495,954. $1.77 million worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

