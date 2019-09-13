Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Holding In Wp Carey (WPC) Was Has Upped; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 104.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $763,000, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 381,270 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Parsons Ri owns 0.11% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 12,811 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 7,147 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 41,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 382,328 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 26,800 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.13% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 3,426 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,889 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 10,933 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 27,269 shares. Guyasuta has 3,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 3,020 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 4,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,400 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,045 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

