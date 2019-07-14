Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lifted by $67.08 Million; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stock Price Declined, Argi Investment Services Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 906,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.41M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 15,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 30,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 18.04 million shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 37,500 shares to 134,822 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,819 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 103,413 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.