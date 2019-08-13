Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Kla (KLAC) Holding by $2.38 Million; Washington Trust Company Holds Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 189.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 30,537 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 10,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 897,080 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 2.05 million shares traded or 74.53% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv holds 0.04% or 13,381 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,513 shares. Stifel Financial reported 127,729 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 1,500 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,406 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4.40 million shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 32,809 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 29,613 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 65,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.89% or 51,000 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,148 shares to 345,525 shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,646 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $427,320 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $427,320 was made by Wheaton William on Friday, February 15. 9,579 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $672,063 were sold by Gemmell James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,631 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 158,552 shares stake. Gradient Limited Liability Com has 0.54% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 70,555 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 15,646 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 400 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 1.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.11% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 801,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 52,779 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Tech Inc has invested 0.08% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Nomura Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Miller Howard Invs Inc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.09% or 3,285 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,400 shares to 89,869 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,743 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.