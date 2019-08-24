Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding as Share Price Declined; Salient Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Oneok New (OKE) by $32.80 Million as Shares Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 44,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 54,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 2.54M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 101,990 shares to 113,090 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 59,334 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 1,555 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 22,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested in 7,949 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oxbow Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,866 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,418 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.8% or 61,817 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 16,232 shares stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 28,694 shares stake. Virginia-based Davenport And has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hartford, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,578 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co accumulated 0.19% or 3.13 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.03% or 240,465 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,710 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 95,241 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 3,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 198,902 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 4,500 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Company reported 0.66% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moody Bancorporation Division reported 68 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3,933 shares. Asset Management holds 9,769 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 59,419 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 9,450 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).