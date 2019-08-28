Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group The (GS) by $8.83 Million as Shares Rose; Somerset Group Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The (GS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 46,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 250,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.01M, up from 203,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin expects the S&P 500’s return on equity to rise to 17.6 percent for 2018, its highest since 2007; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,095 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank And Trust Commerce has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,200 are owned by Parkwood Limited Liability. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 747 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archon Ptnrs Ltd holds 5.25% or 13,983 shares in its portfolio. 5.35 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd Liability. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 1.27% or 9,119 shares. 1,502 are owned by Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com. Amp Capital Investors holds 186,218 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 40,079 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd invested in 0.64% or 2,335 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 10.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,819 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 404,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,698 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kings Point Cap invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Roundview Cap Lc invested in 0.45% or 9,819 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru owns 12,322 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,652 shares. 732,649 are held by Natixis. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 610 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Tru stated it has 56,866 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc has 15 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 110,443 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.