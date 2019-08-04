Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position By $637,000; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 284 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 255 decreased and sold their stakes in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 24,500 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 161,600 shares with $4.31M value, down from 186,100 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $8.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 6.66 million shares traded or 39.61% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 348,800 shares to 4.42 million valued at $302.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 40,916 shares. Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.43 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 27.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.15 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.