Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Korn Ferry International (KFY)’s Sentiment Is 1

Korn Ferry International (KFY) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 95 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 95 sold and reduced stakes in Korn Ferry International. The investment managers in our database now possess: 49.81 million shares, up from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Korn Ferry International in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 2,600 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 21,300 shares with $2.59M value, down from 23,900 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 71,116 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 178,844 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 145,264 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability accumulated 0.51% or 80,915 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co, a Japan-based fund reported 28,341 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 13,500 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 15,647 shares. Smithfield stated it has 1,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.34% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 4,079 shares. Montecito Bankshares owns 2,999 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,911 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Ryanair Holdings Plc stake by 569,880 shares to 2.29 million valued at $146.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of New York Mellon Corp The (NYSE:BK) stake by 44,500 shares and now owns 310,034 shares. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was raised too.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DRI in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry for 116,500 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 311,584 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baskin Financial Services Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 108,141 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Group Inc. has invested 0.42% in the stock. Paradice Investment Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 135,824 shares.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 255,614 shares traded. Korn Ferry (KFY) has declined 39.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M