Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Coca (KO) Holding by $58.79 Million; Mawer Investment Management LTD Holding in Mastercard (MA) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 406,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.54M, down from 408,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 905,573 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.11 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

