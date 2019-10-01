Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lifted Its Wp Carey (WPC) Holding by $388,800 as Stock Price Rose; American Water Works Co (AWK) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 104.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $763,000, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 311,396 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 63,457 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, down from 66,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 585,372 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 259,900 shares to 21,543 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,842 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Communication Na holds 0.16% or 9,717 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 5,982 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 377,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Rench Wealth Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 38,496 shares. 51,800 are owned by Renaissance Technology Lc. Tompkins Corp reported 405 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has 9,285 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,000 shares. Regions Finance Corp owns 4,361 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 30,924 shares. Patten Grp holds 0.21% or 4,435 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). American Fincl Bank holds 335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company LP has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 8,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 147,581 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 12,719 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 0.34% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company accumulated 317,236 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 2,460 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05M for 24.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 11,393 shares to 39,014 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 7,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).