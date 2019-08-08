Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $1.53 Million; Telus Com (TU) Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The hedge fund held 54,830 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 77,612 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 148,169 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55 million, up from 141,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $214.25. About 39,488 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 6,522 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 75,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,173 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,500 shares to 1,541 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,842 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).