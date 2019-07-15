Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $50.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; New Amsterdam Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Lennox Intl Com (LII) by $2.34 Million as Valuation Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $293.27. About 258,774 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 400,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 421,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 866,811 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Suntrust Banks accumulated 2,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 122,600 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 70 shares. Stone Run Capital Lc reported 20,750 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 3,461 shares. 2,728 were reported by Old Bancorp In. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 7,718 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake. State Street owns 1.29M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 6,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.3% or 9,269 shares. Jefferies Group accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 58 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Another trade for 622 shares valued at $146,885 was sold by Bedard Gary S.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 73,789 shares to 123,288 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31,159 shares to 60,751 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 181,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin reported 30,907 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 9,668 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc holds 46 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 7,600 shares stake. 46,842 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 362,531 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 4,619 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 3.06% or 67,484 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Corp stated it has 4,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 955,358 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP stated it has 29,662 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 10,012 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Arrowstreet L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59M shares.