Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut Snap (SNA) Position by $926,805; Novo (NVO) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 5,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 623,350 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.25 million, down from 628,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 194,052 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.32 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,467 shares to 350,748 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1.17M shares to 11.84 million shares, valued at $647.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86 million for 13.16 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.