Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut By $2.73 Million Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake; Banc Funds Co Trimmed By $1.92 Million Its Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,900 shares as Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 88,625 shares with $3.61M value, down from 136,525 last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 19,301 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 71.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 58,100 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 23,200 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 81,300 last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 644,413 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 778,124 shares to 976,624 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 39,800 shares and now owns 56,700 shares. Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) was raised too.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $81.68M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.64M shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 10,755 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 35,143 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,356 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 32,685 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,050 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 12,750 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Jane Street Group Ltd has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 6,404 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.82% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Moneta Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,717 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Pl Advsrs stated it has 7.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 34,800 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 1,978 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 167,646 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 388,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 3,658 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp accumulated 24,100 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) stake by 7,981 shares to 70,884 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. stake by 78,852 shares and now owns 178,852 shares. Suncrest Bank was raised too.