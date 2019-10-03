Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut By $1.32 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Intevac (IVAC) Sellers Increased By 10.01% Their Shorts

Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) had an increase of 10.01% in short interest. IVAC’s SI was 195,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.01% from 177,900 shares previously. With 48,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s short sellers to cover IVAC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 7,485 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 14.22% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 52.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 11,300 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,089 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 21,389 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $23.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 1.17M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Intevac, Inc: Micro-Cap Tech Could Be Set to Break Higher – Profit Confidential” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intevac Receives Record $40 Million Digital Night Vision Contract Award – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intevac Announces Agreement to Deliver its MATRIX PVD System for Evaluation and Qualification in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Applications – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sooner Or Later, The Progress At Intevac Will Push The Shares Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.09, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Intevac, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.54 million shares or 0.93% more from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 16,119 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Qs Lc accumulated 62,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 98,426 shares. King Luther accumulated 80,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 415 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 3,754 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,390 shares in its portfolio. Schneider Capital Management has invested 0.51% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Blair William & Il accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 214,176 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) or 26,950 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $113.55 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $103,300 activity. Moniz James P bought $52,400 worth of stock. $50,900 worth of stock was bought by DURY DAVID S on Thursday, May 2.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stake by 5,600 shares to 11,100 valued at $703,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 10,300 shares and now owns 60,299 shares. Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) was raised too.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Xilinx has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.71’s average target is 32.09% above currents $92.14 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xilinx -1.5% on KeyBanc’s Huawei warning – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA cuts XLNX on uncertainties, pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Bear Rushes to Roll Bet as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 615 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 382,403 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 37,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5.36M shares. Aperio Gp Incorporated Lc stated it has 231,735 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 68,723 shares. 67,338 were reported by Blair William Il. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 51,370 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 30,819 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Perkins Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nomura Holdings Inc holds 0% or 7,893 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 10,167 shares.