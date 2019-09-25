Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $879,520; Shares Declined; First Foundation Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 169,669 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.63 million, down from 172,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 1.60 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 64.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 2,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 6,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $298.81. About 331,658 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,724 shares to 17,047 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 16,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 60,800 shares to 70,500 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 146,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,493 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS).