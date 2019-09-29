Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position by $6.46 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding by $6.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 1059.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 192,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 210,735 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 18,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 984,309 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 18,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.78M shares to 5.52 million shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Cap holds 3,393 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1,350 shares. Clark Mngmt Group reported 1,926 shares. Srs Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 27.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 36,000 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 3,845 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management reported 3 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,373 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,964 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,886 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,519 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23.95 million shares. Gideon Capital Advisors, New York-based fund reported 8,776 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd invested in 194,205 shares. Johnson Fin Group has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 188 shares. 99,269 are held by Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Lc. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated accumulated 914,300 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 522 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 37,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has 9,075 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.91% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 92 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 22,166 shares to 64,861 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 47,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,149 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).