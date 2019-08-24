Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut Its Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $385,000; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 18,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 20,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 752,938 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 741,963 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 191,400 shares to 202,036 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 228,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

