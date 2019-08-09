Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Continues to Hold Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG); Orinda Asset Management Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 239,625 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 65,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 207,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $155.11. About 230,759 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.35 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Adage Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 386,763 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 41,414 shares. 7,170 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Muzinich & invested in 476 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Advisor Prns Limited Co holds 0.16% or 6,700 shares. Strategic Lc owns 0.29% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,630 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc accumulated 28,748 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Carroll Financial Associate holds 109 shares. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 165,200 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $135.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 44,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,188 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.