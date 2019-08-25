Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Alliant Energy (LNT) Position by $1.70 Million; Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 95,278 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 59,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 787,392 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 2,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York stated it has 168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. F&V Mngmt Llc accumulated 450 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,087 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company holds 456 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 46,056 are held by Everett Harris Ca. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 597,997 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Webster National Bank N A has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fjarde Ap accumulated 123,606 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Com holds 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,638 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt has invested 5.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,682 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 3,452 shares. 34,657 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. 13,232 are held by Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares to 693,478 shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 7,619 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). California-based Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lynch Assocs In reported 0.25% stake. Hartford holds 26,237 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 108,549 shares. 45,572 were accumulated by Everett Harris Ca. Bridges Management has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 6,212 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc owns 794,523 shares. Northern reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 4,152 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First State Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,376 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,200 shares to 188,686 shares, valued at $37.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc The (NYSE:HD) by 87,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,924 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

