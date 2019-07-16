CAI International Inc. (CAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International Inc. 24 0.95 N/A 3.75 6.37 McGrath RentCorp 57 3.06 N/A 3.40 17.75

Table 1 highlights CAI International Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. McGrath RentCorp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CAI International Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CAI International Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has CAI International Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5% McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

CAI International Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. McGrath RentCorp on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CAI International Inc. and McGrath RentCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00

CAI International Inc.’s upside potential is 22.05% at a $29 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of McGrath RentCorp is $76, which is potential 16.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CAI International Inc. seems more appealing than McGrath RentCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of CAI International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of McGrath RentCorp are owned by institutional investors. 1% are CAI International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAI International Inc. 2.36% -4.86% -7.08% -5.43% -3.01% 2.76% McGrath RentCorp -2.8% 3.61% 19.41% 12.92% -4.56% 17.13%

For the past year CAI International Inc. has weaker performance than McGrath RentCorp

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats CAI International Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.