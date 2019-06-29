CAI International Inc. (CAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Both CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International Inc. 24 0.99 N/A 3.75 6.37 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.93 N/A 0.00 8025.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CAI International Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CAI International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CAI International Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that CAI International Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CAI International Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CAI International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CAI International Inc. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.84% for CAI International Inc. with average target price of $29. Competitively Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 25.83%. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC appears more favorable than CAI International Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of CAI International Inc. shares and 46.3% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares. About 1% of CAI International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAI International Inc. 2.36% -4.86% -7.08% -5.43% -3.01% 2.76% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.56% -5.59% 7.72% -7.01% -4.01% 11.92%

For the past year CAI International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats CAI International Inc.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.